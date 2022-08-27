Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Insider Activity

M&T Bank Price Performance

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,773. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

