Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $78.20 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

