CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the July 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Trading Down 9.6 %

CanAlaska Uranium stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. 240,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,778. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

