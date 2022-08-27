CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the July 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Trading Down 9.6 %
CanAlaska Uranium stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. 240,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,778. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
