Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the July 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGEMY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Capgemini from €230.00 ($234.69) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGEMY traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. 67,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.