Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $565.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital City Bank Group to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $112,663.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 141,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,829.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 416.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 87,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

