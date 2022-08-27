Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $93.68

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 93.68 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.08). Capital shares last traded at GBX 89.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 80,273 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Capital from GBX 169 ($2.04) to GBX 173 ($2.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.64. The stock has a market cap of £169.89 million and a PE ratio of 342.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

