Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 586,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,106 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Capital One Financial worth $77,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.82. 2,212,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,019. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

