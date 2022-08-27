Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 414,320 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,317.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 56,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

BK opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

