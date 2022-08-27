Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 590,829 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 2.1 %

CMCSA stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

