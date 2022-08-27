Capitolis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,009 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $274.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.67 and its 200 day moving average is $272.69.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

