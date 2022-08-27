Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 201,939 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 201,939 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in Adobe by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 4,613 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Insider Activity

Adobe Stock Down 5.7 %

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $381.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.02 and its 200 day moving average is $418.60. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

