Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 4,082 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46,441 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $252.99 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

