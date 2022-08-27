Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 420,887 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 99.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420,887 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 60.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average of $123.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,107. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.