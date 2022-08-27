Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 434,005 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434,005 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 84,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,918,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 865,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 373,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,098 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 552,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 535,907 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

