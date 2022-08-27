Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Carbios SAS Price Performance

COOSF traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 492. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

