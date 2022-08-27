Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Carbios SAS Price Performance
COOSF traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 492. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbios SAS (COOSF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.