Cascadia Acquisition (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAIU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

