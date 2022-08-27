CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Director James Huang Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) Director James Huang acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 239,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,078.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
James Huang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 26th, James Huang bought 39,527 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $148,226.25.
- On Monday, August 22nd, James Huang purchased 23,105 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $79,943.30.
- On Friday, August 19th, James Huang bought 171,116 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $559,549.32.
Shares of CASI opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.64. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.
Several research firms have commented on CASI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
