CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Director James Huang Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) Director James Huang acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 239,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,078.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, James Huang bought 39,527 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $148,226.25.

On Monday, August 22nd, James Huang purchased 23,105 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $79,943.30.

On Friday, August 19th, James Huang bought 171,116 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $559,549.32.

Shares of CASI opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.64. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CASI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

