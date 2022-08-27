Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) EVP Sells $495,725.44 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $99.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.50.

Get Catalent alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Catalent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,210,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.