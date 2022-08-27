Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Kay A. Schmidt Sells 1,321 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Catalent Stock Down 4.3 %

Catalent stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after acquiring an additional 632,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 261,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

