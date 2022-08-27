CateCoin (CATE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

CateCoin (CATE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. CateCoin has a total market cap of $31.49 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CateCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CateCoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CateCoin

CateCoin (CRYPTO:CATE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub.

Buying and Selling CateCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

