cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Down 5.1%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 158,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 279,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

cbdMD Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Get cbdMD alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 133,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 108,085 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 53,743 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. It also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.