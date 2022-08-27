CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $213.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDW by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in CDW by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 146,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.55. CDW has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

