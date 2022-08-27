Celo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.17 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Celo has a total market cap of $372.69 million and $11.17 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004069 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,611,349 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

