Celo Dollar Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $51.73 million and $535,985.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003994 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085920 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 52,143,620 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

