Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) & Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Critical Comparison

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cenntro Electric Group and Rivian Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62

Profitability

Rivian Automotive has a consensus target price of 65.89, indicating a potential upside of 105.20%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -39.27% -27.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Rivian Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 42.64 -$16.42 million N/A N/A Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 534.89 -$4.69 billion -20.70 -1.55

Cenntro Electric Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rivian Automotive.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

