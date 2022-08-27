Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, an increase of 114.8% from the July 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

CJPRY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 92,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,636. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 143.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.64. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

