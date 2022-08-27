CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,426,273 shares in the company, valued at C$3,779,623.45.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 18th, Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 4,750 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$12,540.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 22nd, Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 4,222 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$10,048.36.
  • On Monday, June 6th, Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 2,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$5,576.00.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$3.11. The company has a market cap of C$668.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.53.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.28.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

