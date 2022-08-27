Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 18,458 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Motco raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.87.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.