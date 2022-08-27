Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 25,310 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 734,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Comcast by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 38,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 395,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

