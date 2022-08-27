Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 30,891 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,891 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

