Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $16,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

