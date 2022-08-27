Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,031,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,075,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 557,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Intel by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 50,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

