Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $17.89 Million in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 520,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,891,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.46% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.16 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 114.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 372.41%.

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

