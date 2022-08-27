Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 3,998 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $101.90 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.