Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,682,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,327,000 after purchasing an additional 545,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 291,652 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 284,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,180,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $43.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.