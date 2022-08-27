Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 6,668 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.