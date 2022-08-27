Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 17,544 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 6.4 %

ARKK opened at $42.84 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94.

