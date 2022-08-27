Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 746,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,254,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,791,000 after acquiring an additional 288,816 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Pfizer by 95.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,039,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,839,000 after buying an additional 507,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.9% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $262.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.