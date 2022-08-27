Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Sonoco Products worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 400.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $64.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Recommended Stories

