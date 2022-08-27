Cetera Advisors LLC Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.26 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

