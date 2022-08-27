Cetera Advisors LLC Has $8.38 Million Position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QPX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSEARCA:QPX opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $31.23.

