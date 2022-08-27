Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 4,229 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

XLG stock opened at $306.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.23 and a 200-day moving average of $317.37. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.57 and a 12-month high of $374.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

