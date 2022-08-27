ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Bought by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $15.28. 7,045,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,728,035. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,604.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $3,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,013,311.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,604.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock worth $28,874,024. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

