Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Up 45.7% in August

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the July 31st total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,721.0 days.

Shares of CTOUF remained flat at $8.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

