Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Up 45.7% in August

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the July 31st total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,721.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
Shares of CTOUF remained flat at $8.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.
About Charter Hall Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Hall Group (CTOUF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.