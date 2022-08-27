Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

