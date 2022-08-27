Chia Network Market Capitalization Tops $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00820609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.

Chia Network Coin Trading

