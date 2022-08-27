Chimpion Price Reaches $1.08 (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $34.13 million and $97,312.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00005369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004046 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00128963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083271 BTC.

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

