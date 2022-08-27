China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Down 4.0 %

China Minsheng Banking stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. China Minsheng Banking has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

China Minsheng Banking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.2378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 6.34%.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

