China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Update

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of China SXT Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SXTC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,765,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,918. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

