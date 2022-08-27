Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $526.25.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

